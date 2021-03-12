Are we looking at the next big move in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)?

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is 3.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.36 and a high of $17.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOMZ stock was last observed hovering at around $4.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $4.74, the stock is 0.60% and 1.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 14.22% at the moment leaves the stock -35.81% off its SMA200. TOMZ registered -12.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7671 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.6830.

The stock witnessed a -19.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.98%, and is 13.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.01% over the week and 10.16% over the month.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $81.10M and $23.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.09. Profit margin for the company is 29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.07% and -72.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.30%).

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Analyst Forecasts

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.50% this year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ), with 6.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.60% while institutional investors hold 2.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.74M, and float is at 10.22M with Short Float at 5.06%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with over 0.18 million shares valued at $0.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.08% of the TOMZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 66590.0 shares valued at $0.3 million to account for 0.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC which holds 48751.0 shares representing 0.29% and valued at over $0.22 million, while Squarepoint Ops LLC holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 43716.0 with a market value of $0.2 million.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.