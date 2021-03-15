Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) is -53.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $17.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 56.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.03, the stock is -49.38% and -64.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -8.73% at the moment leaves the stock -59.07% off its SMA200. WPG registered -75.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -46.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.3026 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.3812.

The stock witnessed a -75.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.24%, and is 51.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 54.31% over the week and 32.04% over the month.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) has around 851 employees, a market worth around $69.11M and $545.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.29% and -82.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Washington Prime Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.07 with sales reaching $129.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -112.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.80% in year-over-year returns.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), with 233.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.12% while institutional investors hold 55.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.24M, and float is at 20.59M with Short Float at 10.82%. Institutions hold 55.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.9 million shares valued at $12.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.01% of the WPG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. with 1.16 million shares valued at $7.54 million to account for 0.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Private Management Group, Inc. which holds 0.57 million shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $3.71 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $3.26 million.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.