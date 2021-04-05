Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

4,092 institutions hold shares in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), with 2.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 69.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.63B, and float is at 2.61B with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 69.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 227.95 million shares valued at $35.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.66% of the JNJ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 188.51 million shares valued at $29.67 billion to account for 7.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 143.99 million shares representing 5.47% and valued at over $22.66 billion, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.52% of the shares totaling 40.11 million with a market value of $6.31 billion.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is 3.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.50 and a high of $173.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JNJ stock was last observed hovering at around $164.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.52% off its average median price target of $185.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.99% off the consensus price target high of $201.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -6.42% lower than the price target low of $153.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $162.83, the stock is 1.44% and 0.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.04 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 7.32% off its SMA200. JNJ registered 26.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $161.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $153.98.

The stock witnessed a 4.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.34%, and is 0.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has around 134500 employees, a market worth around $432.68B and $82.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.15 and Fwd P/E is 15.85. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.75% and -6.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.60%).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Johnson & Johnson is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.32 with sales reaching $21.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sneed Michael E, the company’s EVP, Global Corp Aff & COO. SEC filings show that Sneed Michael E sold 54,662 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $152.93 per share for a total of $8.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56079.0 shares.

Johnson & Johnson disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Wengel Kathryn E (EVP, Chief GSC Officer) sold a total of 16,115 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $153.52 per share for $2.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58420.0 shares of the JNJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, McEvoy Ashley (EVP, WW Chair, Medical Devices) disposed off 29,000 shares at an average price of $147.47 for $4.28 million. The insider now directly holds 21,682 shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 35.79% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is 15.03% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 20.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.45% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 15.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.16.