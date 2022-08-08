Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) is -20.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.89 and a high of $29.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RNA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.35% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 34.52% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.99, the stock is 10.67% and 25.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 3.32% at the moment leaves the stock 4.15% off its SMA200. RNA registered -3.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.69%.

The stock witnessed a 8.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.89%, and is 16.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $914.75M and $8.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 74.38% and -35.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.00%).

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.10% this year.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.25M, and float is at 46.17M with Short Float at 12.77%.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEVIN ARTHUR A,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that LEVIN ARTHUR A sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $27.89 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1330.0 shares.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GSK plc (GSK) that is trading -2.61% down over the past 12 months and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is 41.89% higher over the same period. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is 34.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.