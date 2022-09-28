Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is -19.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.62 and a high of $182.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIDU stock was last observed hovering at around $119.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $119.27, the stock is -9.63% and -12.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -15.14% off its SMA200. BIDU registered -24.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.11%.

The stock witnessed a -19.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.45%, and is -5.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has around 45500 employees, a market worth around $41.24B and $17.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.79. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.37% and -34.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 345.75M, and float is at 271.80M with Short Float at 2.66%.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading 22.03% up over the past 12 months and Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is -39.10% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -30.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.