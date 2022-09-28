Is Grifols S.A. (GRFS) a good stock to buy now?

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) is -41.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.57 and a high of $15.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $13.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.06% off the consensus price target high of $15.02 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 46.6% higher than the price target low of $12.36 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.60, the stock is -17.21% and -24.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -4.49% at the moment leaves the stock -39.20% off its SMA200. GRFS registered -58.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.56%.

The stock witnessed a -17.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.34%, and is -21.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) has around 27584 employees, a market worth around $6.18B and $5.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.97 and Fwd P/E is 8.80. Distance from 52-week low is 0.38% and -58.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grifols S.A. (GRFS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grifols S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.10% this year.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 694.92M, and float is at 548.28M with Short Float at 1.03%.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.08% up over the past 12 months and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is -11.51% lower over the same period. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -32.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.