TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is -26.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.12 and a high of $166.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEL stock was last observed hovering at around $118.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.27% off the consensus price target high of $172.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 4.66% higher than the price target low of $124.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.22, the stock is -1.78% and -6.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -10.22% off its SMA200. TEL registered -17.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.30%.

The stock witnessed a -3.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.95%, and is 2.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has around 89000 employees, a market worth around $38.56B and $15.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.47 and Fwd P/E is 15.41. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.36% and -28.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TE Connectivity Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 968.00% this year

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 322.00M, and float is at 319.26M with Short Float at 0.56%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CURTIN TERRENCE R, the company’s Chief Exec. Officer & Director. SEC filings show that CURTIN TERRENCE R sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $131.85 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54969.0 shares.

TE Connectivity Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that CURTIN TERRENCE R (Chief Exec. Officer & Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $131.46 per share for $13.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54969.0 shares of the TEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, CURTIN TERRENCE R (Chief Exec. Officer & Director) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $130.72 for $9.8 million. The insider now directly holds 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL).

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading -2.07% down over the past 12 months and Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is -22.46% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -13.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.