Here are the top Institutional holders of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) shares

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) is 1.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.22 and a high of $120.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPI stock was last observed hovering at around $64.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.97% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.55% off the consensus price target high of $158.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 14.44% higher than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.75, the stock is -8.61% and -13.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -6.13% at the moment leaves the stock -18.31% off its SMA200. LPI registered -16.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.09%.

The stock witnessed a -7.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.82%, and is -13.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 6.72% over the month.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) has around 273 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $1.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.95 and Fwd P/E is 1.40. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.59% and -49.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.90%).

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.40% this year

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.83M, and float is at 15.99M with Short Float at 13.85%.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PIGOTT M. JASON, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $66.85 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that PIGOTT M. JASON (President & CEO) sold a total of 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $69.88 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the LPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Wren Jessica R (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 314 shares at an average price of $75.19 for $23610.0. The insider now directly holds 2,702 shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI).

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ring Energy Inc. (REI) that is trading -26.72% down over the past 12 months and Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) that is 89.21% higher over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is 42.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.