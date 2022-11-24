NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Volatility At 7.43%, Should You Add A Position?

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) is -14.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.07 and a high of $27.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRDS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.77% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -11.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.32, the stock is 5.84% and 18.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 25.30% off its SMA200. NRDS registered -47.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.20%.

The stock witnessed a 25.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.65%, and is 4.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.43% over the week and 8.14% over the month.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) has around 675 employees, a market worth around $946.65M and $496.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.40% and -51.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.00%).

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NerdWallet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -901.90% this year

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.40M, and float is at 41.70M with Short Float at 4.40%.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yuann Kevin, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Yuann Kevin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $13.14 per share for a total of $19710.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

NerdWallet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 11 that Yuann Kevin (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 11 and was made at $11.28 per share for $16920.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the NRDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Yuann Kevin (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $11.27 for $16905.0. The insider now directly holds 213,203 shares of NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS).

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -32.46% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -32.66% lower over the same period. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is -40.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.